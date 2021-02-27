BCCI In Dilemma Over IPL 2021 Venues

New Delhi: The BCCI has reconsidered the idea of ​​holding all IPL-2021 league matches in Mumbai.

Mumbai has the availability of four major cricket grounds with international standards.

They are the Bradbourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, D.Y. Patil Stadium, and the Reliance Cricket Stadium. The BCCI hopes that these places will facilitate the arrangements properly and make it possible to set up a ‘biosecure bubble’ in a single city without any problems.

However, the situation has changed in Mumbai and even in all of Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases are increasing at a very high rate. The BCCI informed that they are considering the other cities also for IPL matches to be conducted. They are considering cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

A senior BCCI official reported that the play-offs and finals will be played in Ahmedabad only. Yet one has to wait and watch for the actual place of play. Covid -19 is bothering all the Cricket fans making it not sure where the IPL 2021 matches would be conducted, which City is fortunate enough.