Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not treat MS Dhoni in the right way and that he should have been retired being accorded a proper farewell.

He said that Dhoni's fans should have gotten the chance to see their favourite player play for the one last time.

“I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI. They did not treat a big player like him in the right way. The retirement shouldn’t have happened like this. This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I’m really sorry to BCCI that I’m saying this but they didn’t treat Dhoni well, I’m hurt,” said Saqlain in his YouTube channel.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15 on his Instagram handle, attaching a four-minute long video.

“May God bless him in his future endeavours and whatever decisions he makes but there is one regret that I have. I think Dhoni’s every fan will have the same regret. It would’ve been great to see him retire after playing in the India kit for one last time,” Saqlain added.

Dhoni can be seen on the field again for the IPL 2020 where he will lead Chennai Super Kings. The 13th edition of the cash rich IPL will begin from September 19 in the UAE.

Dhoni has not played the sport since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 at Manchester.

Saqlain, who is hailed for his 'doosra delivery' said Dhoni must have had a dream of retiring in a better way.

“Glad that he will play in IPL. But his international retirement should have been different. Every cricketer has some dreams, I had that too but because of my injury that didn’t materialize but I believe every cricketer wants to exit the game on a high as he had entered it. I’m sure Dhoni must have had this dream,” Saqlain said in the video.

He signed off the video saying, “MS Dhoni you are a gem of a person and real hero, proud of you.”

Watch the video here: