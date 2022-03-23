BCCI to Allow Fans in Stadiums for IPL2022, But There's a Catch!

As the COVID-19 situation in the country is near normal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the cricket fans are welcomed in the cricket stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The board said cricket fans will be allowed in the cricket stadiums for the first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Indian cricket board confirmed on Monday that as per COVID-19 protocols 25 percent audience will be permitted inside the stadiums to watch the 15th IPL edition. The IPL 2022 tournament is being held across stadiums in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai. The inaugural cricket match will be played between last season's winner CSK and KKR at Wankhede stadium on March 26.

The BCCI in its media release said, "This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time."

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 👏 👏 Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 will be 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from 12PM IST onwards today 👍 👍 Go grab your tickets 🎫 🎫 - See you at the stands! 🏟️ 📣 Details below 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2022

This IPL season, two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have been added to the edition, so there will be 74 matches

So, what are your waiting for? The online selling of tickets began this afternoon. Ardent fans can buy tickets on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets are also up for grabs on www.BookMyShow.com