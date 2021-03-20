Babar Azam Should Resign From Captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam to resign from his captaincy. This is after news broke out that Babar Azam was not happy with the T20 team that was announced for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe. It is said that chief selector Mohammed Wasim has not considered any suggestions or recommendations given by Babar Azam. This has not gone down well with the Pakistan captain.

Shoaib Akhtar who has spoken about this matter has said that Babar Azam has to stand by his stances. "When his requests are not honoured he has to immediately resign from his captaincy, because Babar Azam's case must not become "Sarfaraz part 2," says former Karachi express. It is said that Babar Azam has complained to PCB that his recommendations while selecting the touring team have totally gone with the wind. While speaking to the Cricket Pakistan channel Shoaib Akhtar has said

"If his tips are not valued and if he is not happy with the team selection he has to immediately resign from the captaincy, thereby sending a powerful message, so that such things do not happen in future. Otherwise, this becomes the 'Sarfaraz part 2' episode."

Even former Pakistan player Inzamam-ul -Haq also have condemned the rigid attitude of the chief selector Wasim. "It is important to take the suggestions of the captain while selecting the team squad because the captain has an important role to play. The decision of the Chief selector and coach is not important. Because they are not the ones who play on the ground. Captain has the right to select players who can give strength to fight in the matches.

Babar has expressed his displeasure about the selection of the team. In this regard, the chief selector has said Azam stating that it is not your job! Where is Mohammed Wasim who had said before selection that "the captain has full rights to exercise his authority during selection?" lambasted Inzamamul Haque.

Karachi Kings opening batsman Sharjil khan who shined during Pakistan super League was caught in a match-fixing case in 2017 and was debarred for five years. Now the present Pakistan selectors have brought him back in the present squad. Because PCB has reduced the span of the punishment to four years. But this has not gone down well with Babar Azam and coach, as Sarjil's fitness condition is very poor.