Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood recalled how Shahid Afridi stunned all in his second match on the international zone. Mahmood said on Wisden's 'The Greatest Rivalry' podcast, "Shahid Afridi had debuted in Nairobi in 1996 after the Sahara Cup, where I made my debut." He further added that "Mushtaq Ahmed (Mushi) got injured in that series and Shahid Afridi was touring with the Pakistan A team to West Indies and he replaced Mushi in that tournament."

He explained that, "During those days, the two Sri Lankan openers, Jayasuriya and Kaluwitharana, used to attack up front. So, we felt we wanted someone who could bat at No.3. I slogged sensibly, and Afridi went against the spinners, crushing everyone in the nets."

Mahmood explained how Afridi, a bowler turned as a batman. He said that, "The next day, we had a game against Sri Lanka and they said that Afridi is batting at number three. I think Waqar got a bat from Sachin Tendulkar, he used the great Sachin's bat, and he managed to get a hundred, and then he became a batsman. He was primarily a bowler who could hit the ball, but he had a great career at the end of the day."

Shahid Afridi scored a century off 37 balls against Sri Lanka in Nairobi and it was once the fastest ODI century of all time, a record that stood for 18 years until New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson beat it by a ball against the West Indies in 2014.

Mahmood in his conversation said that, "He led the side really well in the World Cup 2011, Afridi was in the best of his career, he was very good at bowling. He learned the delivery from the great Abdul Qadir, the ball that drifts in and hits the feet. And it was a perfect World Cup for him, and he was always a player. Overall, it was a fantastic World Cup for Pakistan. Sadly, we lost to India, but Shahid Afridi was a great player." (Inputs from The Indian Express)