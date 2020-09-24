MUMBAI: Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died of a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59. He was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai and was part of Star Sports commentary team, according to a news channel.

In India, Jones was known for his show 'Prof Deano' which used to air in NDTV. He had signed up for off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 that is held in the UAE.

Born in Melbourne, Dean Jones played 52 Test matches scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. With a 216 as his best score, Jones scored 11 centuries and was an important member of Allan Border's team. Jones also played 164 ODIs and scored 6068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Star India, in its official statement, said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Several cricketers, personalities, journalists have expressed their shock at the news.

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear Deano is no more. His innovative batting and his professorial analysis in studio were always such a joy to watch. He was so full of life. Will miss watching him on TV and talking cricket with him. RIP #DeanJones — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020