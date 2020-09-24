Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies Of Massive Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai

Sep 24, 2020, 16:28 IST
- Sakshi Post

MUMBAI: Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died of a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59. He was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai and was part of Star Sports commentary team, according to a news channel.

In India, Jones was known for his show 'Prof Deano' which used to air in NDTV. He had signed up for off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 that is held in the UAE.

Born in Melbourne, Dean Jones played 52 Test matches scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. With a 216 as his best score, Jones scored 11 centuries and was an important member of Allan Border's team. Jones also played 164 ODIs and scored 6068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Star India, in its official statement, said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Several cricketers, personalities, journalists have expressed their shock at the news.

Advertisement
Back to Top