Arjun Tendulkar Latest Target Of Nepotism Tirade

The selection of Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar into Mumbai Indians led to a lot of backlash and nepotism talks. During the recent IPL 2021 Auction, Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Being the son of legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came at its own price. Many started throwing nepotism comments at Arjun and said that his selection into Mumbai Indians was all thanks to senior Tendulkar as he was earlier part of the team. Netizens called him "a product of nepotism" and were not happy with the selection.

The 21 year-old player just started his career. As Arjun is a bowler, his comparison to batting techniques to Sachin is not going to happen. As Mumbai Indians’ management was saying, they chose Arjun based purely on talent. The problem was that Arjun’s performance during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was nearly good where he managed to take two wickets. His act in the series didn’t help him much.

Arjun’s family and actor Farhan Akhtar came forward to support the young cricketer. Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar posted on Instagram saying that, "Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours.”

Similarly actor Farhan Akhtar spoke on the matter and stood in support of Arjun. He urged everyone not to kill Arjun’s passion and ambition when he had barely started his career. Akhtar shared how he has seen Arjun many times in the gym and he was always working hard.

“I feel I should say this about Arjun Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun,” wrote the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor.

Mumbai Indians head Coach Mahel Jayawardene commented on it and said that We have looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But luckily he is a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun.”