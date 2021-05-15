Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood heroine Anushka Sharma have come forward to hep India fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of days ago, they took to their social media and shared a video saying that the country is going through tough times, so they have started a campaign on Ketto, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

They urged everyone to join them and the funds collected from the #InThisTogether campaign will go to ACT Grants whose main aim is to support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India and help increase India's vaccination efforts.

Now, the power couple have raised more than Rs. 11 crore through their fundraising campaign. Anushka tweeted on Friday, “Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India." The couple said that they have raised Rs 11.39 crore. Virat and Anushka made a donation of Rs.2 crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

Virat Kohli also wrote, “Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together.”

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, a total of 3,43,144 people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking India's total tally to 2,40,46,809.