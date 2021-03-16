Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. He even shared a beautiful picture of their marriage. Twitter is filled with congratulatory messages for the couple.

The couple got married in a hush wedding attended by close family and friends. While netizens are celebrating the union and are blessing the couple, Anupama Parameswaran probably is not happy. Two days ago, she shared a story in which it was written “Stay away from Me!! The pieces of my broken heart can hurt you, It might heal but the scars would demand!!”

It was being said that the ‘Premam’ actress and cricketer Bumrah shared a special bond. It is said that both of them followed each other on social media platforms and they became closer. Although Parameswaran said that the two are just good friends, people are not very convinced of it. Some said that her Instagram post was referring to Bumrah. It is a speculation, but many are convinced that it is true, Parameswaran is not happy with the union of Bumrah and Ganesan.

Recently Anupama shared a song on her Instagram. It was an emotional Malayalam 'Chalanam Chalanam'. With this song, Anupama shares her feelings with her fans. The video was shared on her Instagram page, in the end; she smiles and ends the video.

The song is about love and says you should listen to your inner voice. It is a hit Malayalam song. Many are saying that Anupama dedicated this song to Bumrah.

Bumrah married Sanjana Ganesan. She a Star Sports presenter and model. She was a 2014 Miss India finalist and also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before taking up a career as a sports anchor. Apart from hosting sports show for Star Sports, Sanjana is also linked with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and hosts the team’s weekly show ‘Knights Club’.