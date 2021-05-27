Aithya Shetty Comments On KL Rahul's Workout Video

KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer, is making a comeback and is expected to join Team India on June 2 for a five-match Test tour of England. During the Indian Premier League 2021, Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. After that, he was admitted to a hospital and had surgery.

On his Instagram account, the batsman-wicketkeeper posted a few photos of himself. Rahul can be seen working out to get back on track in the photos.

The comment section was quickly inundated with well-wishes for his recovery. Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood starlet, and rumoured girlfriend, also commented on the tweet. Athiya sent a smile emoji instead of composing a message. A half-moon emoji was Rahul's response to her.

The rumoured lovebirds always treat their fans with plenty of cute message exchanges and photos.