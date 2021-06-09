Ahmed Musaddiq Smashes Fastest 100 In 28 Balls in ECS History

Ahmed Musaddiq made European Cricket Series (ECS) history by becoming the first player to reach 100 runs in the fastest time ever. He hit his century in 28 balls during the first innings of the Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg match.

From the first ball, the 32-year-old was unstoppable, scoring a magnificent 33-ball 115 runs to help his team reach 198/2 in their 10 overs. Ahmed Musaddiq's amazing innings featured seven fours and 13 sixes as he dragged the THCC Hamburg players all over the field.

He got off to a fast start, taking Abhinand Jha for a 26-run over to begin his innings. From then on, Ahmed Musaddiq was unstoppable, ripping apart both spinners and pacers with ease throughout the innings.

On the last ball of the innings, the bowling side was finally put out of their agony. After being caught trying to end the innings with a flourish, Ahmed Musaddiq was dismissed for a record-breaking 33-ball 115.

Ahmed Musaddiq knocked the fastest century in ECS history with his 28-ball tonne. Gohar Manan of the Indian Cricket Club had previously set the record with a 29-ball century against the Cluj Cricket Club.