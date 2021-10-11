After Sunrisers Exit, David Warner The Hottest Player For Other IPL Franchises

The Australian player David Warner who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) history and their victory, will now leave the team. He hasn’t been playing in IPL 2021 matches as SRH battle it out on the field. Warner’s recent emotional post on Instagram thanking the franchise and its fans leave little to no room for guessing that the cricketer might not be coming back to SRH in the next season.

His post reads, "Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today,” he wrote as SRH faced Mumbai Indians in the match.

Warner was replaced from captaincy in this season. Also, he did not play in the final matches. He has had a difficult season, probably one of his worst IPL seasons ever. It has been a sad time for Warner, his fans and also SRH fans.

But with the auctions for 2022 IPL soon coming up, we can expect Warner to be joining other franchises. There’s no denying that he is a good player; teams are already fighting for him. The Australian batsman is sure to kick off bidding wars between franchises during the auction.

It was being speculated that among many teams that will be fighting for Warner, Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR, and Rajasthan Royals are the top ones.