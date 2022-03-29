Adidas Celebrates Start of Adiclub Member’s Week With one-of-a-kind Rewards and Offers

New Delhi:

adidas announces the start of Member’s Week, a weeklong digital festival from 1-7 April, packed with exclusive rewards & offers for its adiclub members. As part of the move showcasing its gratitude towards adidas supporters, the brand provides its members with fresh offers for an entire week. During this period, members will have the opportunity to avail amazing discounts, including 20% OFF on all fresh products purchases. Furthermore, during this period adidas is also bringing out raffle draws wherein:

· 1 lucky winner would have the chance to win a FIFA World Cup Official Match Ball signed by Paul Pogba.

· 25 lucky winners stand a chance to win signed merchandise by adidas' brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Ranveer Singh & Lovlina Borgohain.

· 1 lucky winner would have a chance to win a ticket to the UEFA Champions league finals.

· 1 lucky fan stands a chance to win a Team Signed Manchester United Jersey.

· 5 lucky winners get a chance to win the Classic Superstar by adidas.

· 3 lucky winners stand a chance to win the iconic Stan Smith footwear.

· 1 lucky winner gets the chance to win a pair of Sean Wotherspoonfootwear.