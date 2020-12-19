Adelaide Test: India Post Their Lowest Ever Total In Test Cricket

In the recent India vs Australia test cricket match, India scored their lowest ever total. With the total of 90 runs, India set a really low target for the opponent team. The team managed to score just 36 runs of 9 overs in the second innings.

The day-night Test match was held in Adelaide. The major shocker was that not a single Indian batsman could go into double digit score, with players like Mohammed Shami going out on just 1-run. Their overall total was 90 runs, setting a target of just 91 runs for Australia.

Previously such performance was seen by India in a 1974 match against England. The test match held at Lords’ saw India giving a total of 42 run. This is even worse when compared to the 90 run target put up by the team now in 2020.

The Australian bowlers got rid of Jasprit Bumrah with a really easy catch. After Bumrah, Australian bowler Pat Cummins next eliminated Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara was sent back with zero runs as he was duck out. Mayank Agarwal managed only 9 runs out of 40 balls. Mayank was out after he ended up giving a really easy catch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

Along with Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane as well went back without scoring any runs. Rahane faced four deliveries, but was duck out by a delivery from Hazlewood. Captain Virat Kohli managed to score just 4 runs in his turn.

In test cricket history, this is 5th lowest total. New Zealand's score of just 26 runs in 1995 remains the lowest total score in history of test innings.