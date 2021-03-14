LUCKNOW: Despite Punam Raut's century and Harmanpreet Kaur's batting efforts the Indian women's team suffered a seven-wicket defeat and lost to South Africa in the fourth ODI and to concede the five-match series here on Sunday. Raut who was unbeaten at 104 while Harmanpreet smashed a half-century to power India to a 266 for four in 50 overs.

South Africa win the 4th @Paytm #INDWvSAW ODI by 7 wickets and take an unassailable lead in the series. #TeamIndia will look to end the series on a high, hoping for a win in the final ODI. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/QTYZdiuqd4 pic.twitter.com/Vmsro97ter — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

The South African team went all out with opener Lizelle Lee at 69, skipper Laura Wolvaardt at 53, Mignon du Preez with 61 and Lara Goodall was 59 not out. The South African team's half-centuries guided the team's win in the 4th ODI and to clinch the series.

They scored 269 for three in 48.4 overs to take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.Bowlers Mansi Joshi (1/43), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/39), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/38) took one wicket each. The two sides will play the fifth and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Indian Captain Mithali Raj who is the leading run-scorer added another landmark to her name to became the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs on Sunday during the fourth match against South Africa.She went past the 7,000-run mark during her partnership with Punam Raut in the ongoing fourth ODI in Lucknow.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏 What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

During the previous game against South Africa, she also became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket, and the second in the world.

