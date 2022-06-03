WAE Aims to Reduce Customer Plastic Usage by 75% by 2030 Through Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Works

Bangalore: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that they have strengthened their six-year partnership with WAE for bringing innovative products to the market for reusing and recycling water. WAE has expanded its product portfolio from point of use water dispensers to point of use taps as a step toward limiting the water footprint of its customers across India. With the adoption of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Works, the company is creating products and solutions in sync with the principles of the circular economy. At the forefront of the resource revolution, which includes the recycling and reuse of resources, WAE has achieved efficiency and significantly reduced iterations for conceptualising and creating advanced products. The company is coupling economic growth with the millennium’s sustainable development goals by keeping state-of-the-art technology at the forefront in all of its products.

With AI-powered modelling, generative design and virtual twin technology, 3DEXPERIENCE Works has made predictive, prescriptive analysis and real-time monitoring of water processing data easy for developing innovative solutions through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

“We have made significant progress in the sustainability goals by eliminating 9 million plastic bottles from the circulation. The design has been the biggest differentiator for us and our choice of partnering with Dassault Systèmes is a step towards providing sustainable solutions for the consumers. Their 3DEXPERIENCE Works have enabled design thinking along with significantly improving frugal engineering practices. It has increased our efficiency by 40%. By 2030 we aim to bring down the usage of plastics by 75% with the support of Dassault Systèmes,” said Anupam Joshe, MD & CEO, WAE.

“With sustainability at the core, we have supported the wave of transformation brought by WAE. Dassault Systèmes’ commitment to improving environmental impacts has been instrumental in helping our customers contribute to the circular economy. As WAE moves towards contactless technology, our partnership confirms that 3DEXPERIENCE Works goes beyond creation. It is the key towards creating a safer ecosystem and a better future for all,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director India, Dassault Systèmes.

Since 37.7 million Indians are affected by water-borne diseases annually, WAE provides the technology to purify any water. WAE has saved 10 trillion litres of water through its sustainable portfolio of products. WAE, an expert in water and its reuse is committed to this most important resource on the planet. An OEM with a firm foundation in science and research, WAE aspires to be the most respected global water solution company. The aligned focus and vision of the WAE Corp and Dassault Systèmes have given a boost to the development of innovative products and solutions that sync with the principles of the circular economy, hence becoming active agents in the resource revolution.