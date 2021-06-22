Step By Step Procedure to Make WhatsApp Video Call From Desktop

The WhatsApp Video call feature helps many people connect with their dear ones across the world, for free. This feature runs on both Android and iOS devices. This feature is also accessible through the desktop version which can be easily downloaded from the browser.

One can also join the WhatsApp application on the desktop by scanning the WhatsApp scanner code from mobile. Here are the steps to follow to make a WhatsApp Video call on the desktop:

One should open the individual chat with the person to whom they want to call.

Click on the video call option to initiate the call.

If you want to mute or unmute the call, click on the Microphone icon.

If you want to turn the camera on or off, click on the camera icon.

To receive or end the incoming call, click on the Accept or Decline button.

Before making a call on the desktop version of WhatsApp, one should check the compatibility and change these settings in their computer: