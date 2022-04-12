RITES, Tata Steel to Jointly Explore Integrated Infra Services

Gurugram: RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Limited to synergise their expertise.

RITES and Tata Steel would collaborate to offer services in the areas of railway rolling stock exports and enhance infrastructural capabilities for buildings, airports, urban engineering, and information technology. They would also explore capacity enhancement for urban mass rapid transport, including metro railway systems, for domestic and overseas markets.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation & maintenance, and support required for tapping domestic as well as overseas markets, while Tata Steel’s New Materials Business (NMB) division will undertake the development and manufacturing of customised products as per the clients’ requirements in coordination with RITES.