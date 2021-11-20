RenewX Accelerating The Renewable Energy Industry Confluence

Hyderabad: Informa Markets in India, the leading B2B exhibitions organiser commenced the 5th edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo at the Hitex Exhibition centre. Sri G. Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director - Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad, Sri Sunil Sharma, IAS, Spl Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Govt. Of Telangana, Mr Bhagyathej Reddy, Director Power & Utilities, PwC, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries& Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Govt. of Telangana, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director, Energy portfolio, Informa Markets in India inaugurated the expo today in the presence of dignitaries and industry experts from the South Indian renewable energy sector.

Accelerating the growth of the South Indian Renewable Energy Industry and contributing to the country’s sustainable economic development, RenewX focuses on bringing together leaders from the renewable energy industry and helping set a growth agenda for the future. While RenewX is an ideal platform for organisations to capitalise and enter into the lucrative south India renewable energy market, it is also an excellent opportunity to showcase and witness innovations from the world’s leading companies. Day 1 has witnessed a CEO Conclave - – ‘From Ambition to Action – A Visionary Debate’ that was chaired by Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana and Co-chaired by and Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Former Special Chief Secretary – Energy Department, Government of Telangana which was followed by a Special Address by Mr Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner. The conclave focussed on – (1) Upscaling investment strategies in REI & E-Mobility domains, (2) Entrepreneurial landscape and (3) Government initiatives and 4) Efforts needed to make the State of Telangana, India’s most electrified State.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited stood at the forefront to support RenewX as the nodal agency, resonating the Telangana Government’s successful initiatives in the process of making Telangana, the most electrified state in the country. This year, for the first time, the expo has witnessed the presence of UK, joining as the ’Partner Country’ and has set up an exclusive pavilion at RenewX. The expo that began today has witnessed participation from Manufacturers, EPC Companies, Supplier & distributors from different categories – PV modules, hybrid systems, materials and equipments, Inverters, charge controllers, batteries, Testing and monitoring systems, Component manufacturers, Bioenergy equipment manufacturers, back sheet manufacturers and System integrators.

Mr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “Collaboration between the UK and India will be crucial in tackling climate change. In the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, both the Prime Ministers agreed to a broad range of ambitious climate resilient measures. I’m delighted we have brought a delegation of 8 UK supply chain companies to share a wide range of the UK offerings in technology, finance and innovation in the Renewable Energy sector.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “Telangana State inspires us in multiple ways and Government’s initiatives to uphold the State’s position in the Renewable Energy industry brings us back to organise RenewX in Hyderabad. Renewable growth will accelerate in the years to come under the focused administration of Central and State Governments and the strategies and supportive actions will pave a new progressive path for the entire renewable energy sector. While the installed renewable power generation capacity has gained pace over the past few years, posting a CAGR of 17.33% between FY16-20, the Government of India is aiming to achieve 227 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, much ahead of its target 175 GW as per the Paris Agreement”

“We are proud to bring some of the global players and leaders from the renewable sector under one roof at RenewX and drive knowledge sessions mainly focused heavily on opportunities that lie in solar, wind, hydro and other types of renewable energy” he further added.

RenewX once again presented insights gained in the domestic and global renewables market through its 2 days of power-packed conference with the theme ‘South India Energy Conclave’. The live conference agenda that began today, reflected a vast array of new Innovations and Technologies. The conference comprised of panel discussions and presentations on topics such as Self- Reliant India, E – Highways, AgriPV, Solar PV, Bioenergy and more. Some of the key sessions include – ‘Living with Pandemic – How leaders are making successful changes in ecosystem’, ‘Shaping the Future: Technology Updates & Innovations along with successful case studies’, ‘India’s energy transition – unique challenges and opportunities’, ‘E-Highways are Economic and Green only when powered by RE’, ‘Upcoming E-Highways in southern at Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility’, ‘Indigenous Solar PV Manufacturing: Self Reliant India’, ‘Business Opportunities for AgriPV in India’, ‘The Potential of Biogas between Dream and Reality’, ‘An approach towards Methane Emission Reduction’, among others.

Other key highlights of the show included pavilions in the form of UK Pavilion and participation from industry stalwarts such as Greenko Group, Longi Solar, Ginlong Solis, Premier Energies, Wattkraft, Goldi Solar, Evvo Solar, Pennar Industries, Rayzon Green Energies, Axitec Energy, Novasys Greenergy, REC Solar and Ksolare Energy among others. The event is well-supported by the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), National Highway for EV, Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Indian Biogas Association (IBA), ELIAP, TELMA, KRESMA, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), TSEA, Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF).