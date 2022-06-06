Practo strengthens leadership team, Appoints Amit Kumar Verma as Head of Engineering

Bengaluru: Practo, India’s leading integrated healthcare company announced the appointment of Amit Kumar Verma as Head of Engineering (SVP), Consumer Business. The appointment comes at a time when Practo is working towards strengthening its tech capabilities as it continues to develop and expand its product portfolio. As the country witnessed high adoption of digital healthcare, Practo is using technology so that patients can have a more proactive approach to illness, improving affordability while reducing the TAT of doctor consultations further. In his new role, Amit will be responsible for the overall product engineering & development of the company.

Amit brings in more than two decades of experience in the field of product engineering and has built software systems in the enterprise(B2B) and consumer-facing(B2C) domains. Before joining Practo, he worked with renowned consumer technology brands such as Bigbasket, Ola, Oracle, Yahoo and Microsoft. He has a proven track record as an industry leader in setting up teams for multiple businesses and driving them to build scalable software platforms.

In this role, Amit will be working closely with Abhinav Lal, Co-founder & CTO at Practo in scaling the current systems and building platforms to bring efficiencies in backend operations and improve customer experiences.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhinav Lal - Co-Founder & CTO, Practo, said “We at Practo truly believe in the power of technology to build access to quality healthcare and have been working tirelessly towards this mission. And Amit’s deep knowledge and experience in the field of engineering will help us further expand and scale our current systems.

Technology is ever-evolving, but it is important to understand how to use new technology to solve real-world problems. We are always looking for talent that has the passion for technology and is willing to go in-depth to get to the root of the problem and identify the right tech that can solve it.”

Commenting on joining as Head of Engineering (SVP), Consumer Business, Practo, Amit Kumar Verma said, “Healthcare industry is going through a major transformation and there has never been a time in past where so much collective effort has been put towards building healthcare products. I believe that Practo with its tech-first approach and rich experience in diverse healthcare businesses is well poised to deliver affordable, accessible and quality healthcare solutions, even to the remote parts of the country. I have used technology to solve various kinds of problems but I believe that building products and solutions here probably is going to be extremely satisfying.”