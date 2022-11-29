Forbes 100 Richest Indians list only got super rich what with their cumulative wealth adding to a staggering amount of 800 million US dollars. Savitri Jindal tops the list with a net worth of $16.4 billion. Check out how much are the other richest Indian women worth.

OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus, Savitri Jindal is the only woman billionaire to top Forbes list of 100 richest Indians. Her net worth is a whopping Rs 132,452.97 cr

Vinod Rai Gupta runs Havells India along with her son. Their net worth is said to be Rs 50,881.32 cr

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has the likes of brands like Allied Insurance, Star Health and Titan among others. Her net worth is Rs 47,650.76 cr

Falguni Nayar, Nykaa founder made her debut on the Forves list this year with a net worth of a whopping Rs 32,951.71 crore

Leela Tiwari is the chair of USV India and her net worth is Rs 30,205.74 crore

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the chairperson of Biocon and her net worth is Rs 21,806.28 crore

Anu Aga, who has a major stake in Thermax is back in the list with a net worth of Rs 18,010.37 crore