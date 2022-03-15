KTR Opens Gramener’s New Office in Hyderabad

IT and Industries Minister KTR formally inaugurated Gramener’s new state-of-the-art development and research office in Hyderabad. Gramener is a New Jersey-based data science and storytelling company.

Gramener’s vision is to transform decision-making with insightful data. To scale Gramener’s vision and to provide value to enterprises, its Hyderabad office will have a capacity of 250+ Data science resources with a unique skill combination of Statistics, Design, and Technology.

During the event, KTR highlighted the importance of data science and how it plays a key role in helping governments make decisions for the welfare of the citizens. The Minister congratulated the members of Gramener on their new facility.

Gramener’s Co-founder Naveen Gattu says, “Gramener originated in Hyderabad in 2010 as the first Data Science & Storytelling company and soon expanded to global horizons, transforming decision making in enterprises, the public sector, and non-profits. We are glad to make our investments in Hyderabad, as the city provides access to key talent, great infrastructure, and entrepreneur-friendly IT policies to support our rapid growth.”

In addition to Gramener, the Nanakramguda IT hub boasts of such renowned companies as Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, Apple, Honeywell, Wipro, Microsoft, Infosys, and Amazon.

Gramener has its principal office in Princeton, New Jersey, US. In India, its offices are in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The organization also has international offices in Canada, Dubai, Switzerland, & Singapore.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Terminus Group Chairman SP Reddy, Gramener’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Ferry, and others graced the occasion.