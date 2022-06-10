HAL, Tata Trusts Enhance ICU, Emergency Facilities at NIMS, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 10, 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tata Trusts today announced the operationalising of three ICU and emergency wards at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), a Deemed University in Hyderabad. The three wards will supplement an existing infrastructure, improve capacity and enhance emergency and critical care at the hospital, aiding an additional 350-400 patients, every month.

This is part of a collaboration between HAL and Tata Trusts, established to complement the Government of Telangana’s efforts toward extending access to advanced care and quality healthcare services to underserved communities in Hyderabad and nearby areas. The three wards for emergency and intensive care are armed with state-of-the-art critical care capabilities, like Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), and Intravenous pacemakers, and telemedicine technology to help facilitate virtual management in the near future.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alok Verma, Director-HR, HAL, said, “HAL recognizes the need to adopt CSR as a strategic tool for addressing the concerns of the society around it. Understanding the requirement of the society and the Country at large, we prioritize our available Budget under CSR and address the issues. Augmentation of the capacities of Government COVID Hospital, Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, Telangana with an amount of Rs 8 Crores which involved procurement of various medical equipment to support Critical Care facilities viz., Level 3, Level 4 & Level 5 ICU capabilities of the Hospital, in association with Tata Trusts, is a significant step taken by HAL in this direction.

HSD Srinivas, Director - Health, Tata Trusts, said, “Tata Trusts’ aim is to facilitate affordable, timely, and quality healthcare for the marginalised sections of the society. This is being done by promoting health-seeking behaviour and best practices, and bringing healthcare closer to where people live through appropriate technologies.”

He further added, “One major determinant in making this happen is finding like-minded organisations to partner with, for greater impact. We are glad to have collaborated with HAL towards realising our common goal of achieving healthcare equity.”

Dr. K. Manohar, Director, NIMS, said, “We are pleased to inform you that from the support fromTata Trusts and HAL, there has been an immense increase in the number of patients who were managed and the quality of care with the availability of equipment. We would like to thank Tata Trusts and HAL immensely for their timely support of equipment and aid to our Institute, particularly to the ICU of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care. The major benefits, in addition, to increase in the number of patients that could be admitted to ICU for advanced intensive care management is the improvement in the quality and safety of patient care.”

Tata Trusts was at the forefront of several interventions since March 2020, supporting the nation in pandemic times.

Tata Trusts had established six Covid Care centres in three states, viz. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. These facilities have treated over 27,000 in-patients, thus far, and continue to supplement the overall healthcare ecosystem in respective regions. In addition to these facilities, the Trusts have augmented 10,000 plus Covid beds and oxygen capacity across several hospitals in India.

The Trusts’ interventions also included distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in 32 states and UTs; curating 22-hour online training programmes and training of healthcare staff across 356 hospitals in 26 states; and direct community outreach to induce the adoption of health practices, as promoted by the Government of India, covering over 21 million people in 21 states.

Some of the other significant initiatives of HAL to combat the COVID19 Pandemic under CSR are:

Establishment of a 180 Bed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at Bengaluru in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike;

Establishment of a 255 bedded Covid Care Hospital at the Haj House, Lucknow, in association with State Govt of Uttar Pradesh which includes 130 beds with oxygen support, High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) and ventilators;

Contribution of Rs. 20.00 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund.

Sensing the urgency cascaded by the Pandemic, Medical Equipment were donated to various Hospitals and State Government Bodies, such as:

A 32-Slice Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Machine to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute (SABVMC&RI), Bengaluru

16 Ambulances comprising of Advanced (with Ventilators) as well as Basic Life support Systems across various States

Deep Freezers for Storing Covid19 Vaccine to the State-Nodal Officers, Karnataka

Haemodialysis machines to the Institute of Nephro-Urology (INU) situated in the Victoria hospital campus, Bengaluru

provisioning of an Oxygen Generation Plant at Government Hospital Nasik, Maharashtra

Providing assistance for setting up Oxygen Pipelines to 100 ports in District Hospital, Gauriganj, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh

Further, HAL has also established one COVID Testing Facility at Kargil, Ladakh in association with CSIR - IIIM, Jammu (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine)”