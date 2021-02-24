Good News For Bullet Lovers: Ride Home A Royal Enfield Classic Bike, Check Irresistible Offer

Ready to buy a Royal Enfield bike? However, you have an option available. You can take this bike home with a low EMI with just a down payment of Rs 20,000.

The Desi Most Powerful Bike Manufacturing Company Royal Enfield has come up with a catchy offer. As part of this offer, customers can purchase a Royal Enfield bike with a lower EMI. Take home the most popular bike Royal Enfield Classic 350.

If you want to buy a Royal Enfield bike you have to put down a down payment of Rs 20,000. Then take a loan from a bank and avail the EMI option. Royal Enfield has partnered with a number of banks and Finserv Companies, including HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Capital. That means getting a loan is hassle-free.

If you want to buy a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike then let's find out how much an EMI will take in 3, 4, 5 years. If you take up an EMI for 3 years, you have to pay Rs 6,057 per month. Well, if you take an EMI for 4 years you have to pay up to Rs.4941 per month. And if you opt for the EMI option for the five years period, you will have to pay Rs 4,287 per month.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike is available to customers in two variants. The single-channel ABS version has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.67 lakh. The same dual-channel ABS bike ex-showroom price is Rs 1.71 lakh. And the on-road price may cross Rs 2 lakh.