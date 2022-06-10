Glion Institute of Higher Education Appoints New MD

Glion Institute of Higher Education, one of the world’s leading hospitality business schools, has named Dr. Michel Philippart as Glion Institute of Higher Education's new Managing Director. As of August 15, 2022, he will succeed Mrs Georgette Davey who will head the Glion London campus. In five years at the helm of Glion, she has achieved numerous projects and exceptional realizations such as the launch of three new Master’s in Luxury Management and Guest Experience, in Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation as well as Real Estate Finance and hotel development.

Prior to joining Glion, Michel Philippart has been five years at EDHEC Business School in France where he was Director of the Master in Strategy Consulting and Digital Transformation as well as Professor on Supply Strategies. His main focus was on the business challenges presented by digital transformation of Operations to capture sustainable competitive advantages.

For almost 20 years he has had numerous teaching experiences in Purchasing, Supply Chain and Operations in different prestigious institutions, lecturer in HEC Paris, professor in Grenoble School of Management and Visiting Professor at Kedge and EM Lyon among others. His experience in Grenoble School of Management allowed him to get closer to academia, he was a member of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Purchasing Management and a pedagogic Director, managing trainer teams on multi-year global corporate development programmes (Europe, Asia, USA).

Before leading education programs, Michel Philippart worked for the operations practices of Booz Allen (Chicago, Paris) and McKinsey (Brussels, Geneva), helping large clients transform their approach to the supply chain. At Pepsico’s Frito-Lay (Dallas, London, Bern) he developed and implemented an international purchasing strategy focusing on securing privileged access to key supplier resources, and strengthening competitive advantages. During his last corporate position, as head of global purchasing with GSK Biologicals (Brussels), he transformed purchasing from a tactical and administrative function to powerful support of strategic initiatives.

He co-authored two books on Strategic Supplier Management and Value Creation/ Collaborative Sourcing (Presses Universitaires de Louvain 2005) and Les Achats collaboratifs (De Boeck 2012). He has also written articles in academic journals and trade magazines. He is an occasional speaker at professional conferences and for global corporations.

Michel Philippart holds a DBA from Paris Dauphine (2016) and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management (1989) as well as a metallurgical engineering degree from the University of Liège (1983).

Dr. Philippart will leverage on this extensive experience in the academic, consulting and business world to further position Glion at the forefront of Hospitality digitalization and innovation overseeing around 1,600 students and a team of 250 employees.

He will be responsible for leading the GIHE Switzerland and UK campuses, driving and delivering further innovative strategies related to academics, operations and student experience.

He commented: “I welcome the challenge of leading one of the best hospitality educational institutions in the world. The hospitality industry is a territory of opportunity. Education is the key to transforming this sector to capture the opportunities of a world facing profound mutations”.

Pierre Salles, Chairman of Glion Board commented: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Michel Philippart at the helm of Glion, his extensive know-how and knowledge will support new academic developments for the Institution to the benefit of future generations”.