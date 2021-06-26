Epson Remains No.1 in the Indian Inkjet Printer Market

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has once again secured the No.1 position in the Indian Inkjet printer market, according to the latest data published by market intelligence firm IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 1Q2021. Epson has been leading India’s Inkjet market since 2017.

In FY20 (April 2020-March 2021), Epson captured 40.85%* of the overall Inkjet printer market [InkTank + Ink Cartridge printers] based on unit shipment. Epson sold 766,965 printers during the 12 month period. In the first quarter of CY 2021, the most recent results indicate Epson’s market share was 50.85% for the overall Inkjet market.

Epson announced that its EcoTank printers are also marking two significant milestones, that of having completed 10 very successful years in India and during this time has achieved a consolidated sale of over 5 million EcoTank printers. In 2011, Epson introduced the concept of InkTank printing to the world announcing the sale of Epson L100 Inkjet printer and the L200 All-in-One printer – the world’s first integrated ink tank system printers. These printers were conceived to cater to the requirement of typical cost-conscious consumers in India and around the world. Since then, Epson has seen great success with its EcoTank printers and has continued to innovate and provide affordable, yet high-performance printing solutions to help customers lower their cost of printing.

“We are delighted to retain our No.1 position in the Indian Inkjet market despite the changing landscape brought on by the pandemic. We have seen an accelerated change in business and customer behaviour and expectations resulting in cost, environmental and social issues gaining traction. Sustainability is a fundamental requirement for achieving this. Our EcoTank printers with Heat-Free technology are developed keeping in mind our vision to provide products and services that reduce costs and environmental impact. Epson will remain committed to using its original technology to create new value and change the way we live and work,” said Mr Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

Epson continues to highlight the formidable advantages of low print cost, high page yield and the environmental benefits of its patented Micro Piezo Heat-Free technology in its EcoTank range of printers. Epson’s Heat-Free Technology is a revolutionary technology that helps consume less power, compared to Laser printers, thereby saving money and the environment. The company has also recently renewed the Environmental Vision 2050, a statement of its environmental goals for 2050, to achieve sustainability and enrich communities as it seeks to become carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.

In the upcoming years, Epson’s focus will remain on reducing the environmental impacts of products and services and in supply chains, achieving sustainability in a circular economy and advancing the frontiers of the industry through creative, open innovation while contributing to international environmental initiatives.