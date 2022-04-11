Eirich Group- Germany expands in India

Hyderabad / Mumbai: The EIRICH Group, with Maschinenfabrik Gustav Eirich as its strategic center in Hardheim, has been a global leader in mixing and processing technology for almost 160 years. With a proposed new plant in India, Eirich is continuing its strategy of global expansion. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new plant site of the subsidiary of Eirich India took place on 11th April 2022 at the Chakan industrial area in Pune. It is planned to start production of Eirich machinery and equipment as early as Q1 2023.

Stephan Eirich is the fifth generation to head the family business and sees the expansion of the Indian operations as an important strategic step for the Eirich Group: "India has a lot of technical talent and good infrastructure, which is also ideally suited to producing more of our products locally. Proximity to our customers in the world's major markets is always a guiding principle for us. The second plant in India is in line with the country's "Make in India" philosophy, but also reflects our confidence to serve markets outside India once the ramp-up curve is successfully mastered," says Eirich.

Located on a three-acre site in Pune's Chakan Industrial Area, this new manufacturing facility will produce intensive mixers, associated plant and equipment. Eirich enjoys a strong market position worldwide for its unique mixing and processing technology in various industry segments such as metallurgy, refractories, ceramics, agrochemicals, foundry, battery, carbon products and many more. With the commissioning of the Chakan plant, Eirich India will significantly increase its capacity. The current plant in Mumbai, was established in 1998.

"India is a focus market for Eirich. The Chakan plant, with its expanded capacity, will meet the growing demand for our products in all customer industries. And especially the on-site support of our Indian customers with fast service, spare parts "Made in India" and good process consultancy is key for us. In line with a group strategy from 2025 onwards, Eirich India will also be able to supply to overseas markets with parts and complete machines through a strong network of Eirich Group companies in 12 countries," said Mr. Sourav Sen, MD, Eirich India.