Bridgestone India Inaugurates first-of-its-kind Institute for Mobility Solutions in India

Hyderabad / Pune: Bridgestone India has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Mobility Solutions Institute in India. Through this state-of-the-art facility, the company aims to enable their various stakeholders, employees, dealers and partners to enhance their knowledge of tyre technology and related mobility solutions. As a trusted partner to its stakeholders, Bridgestone places immense importance on the need for knowledge sharing learning and continuous self-development.

This Institute will assist stakeholders in staying updated on mobility solutions and tyre technology advancements respectively. This Corporate University will also focus on educating employees and external stakeholders about mobility solutions trends and new product features. As a result, their potential to create, sell and service the industry and the consumer will be enhanced.

The centre would showcase an AR/VR experience that allows real-time solutions that can be provided for damaged tyres or any assistance for technicians at remote locations. It would also include a tyre shop in a virtual world where products, its application and advantages can be viewed.

“As one of the global leaders in the mobility space, we want to bring in worldwide best practices for upskilling relevant stakeholders in the business. This will help us further integrate with them through learning and knowledge sharing in tyres, related services and solutions in mobility. This one-of-its-kind concept is an attempt towards developing a comprehensive skill set in India’s growing mobility market.” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The faculty for the institute currently comprises leaders and domain experts from within the organisation

The institute comprises a Tyre Experience Zone, a tyre lab showcasing the life cycle of a tyre from the raw material stage to the final product stage. It also showcases the tyre explosion stage from the technical understanding viewpoint.

The facility, which has a special focus on making e-learning modules accessible remotely also hosts fully equipped, in-house content creation capabilities.

The facility was inaugurated by Ekin Mete Vice President, Emerging Markets, Bridgestone, Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India and Apurv Choubey, CHRO, Bridgestone India.