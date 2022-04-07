bitsCruch partners with Mastercard to Facilitate non-crypto Users

bitsCrunch is thrilled to announce our partnership with MasterCard. We will be incubated through their Master Start Path, an award-winning global startup engagement program. The tailored expertise from MasterCard to help ingenious later-stage startups grow and reach a global customer base. bitsCrunch and MasterCard Start Path will provide customers with cutting-edge collaboration solutions through this partnership.

Mastercard is entering the crypto space to facilitate transactions where non-crypto users may purchase digital assets with fiat currencies (credit and debit cards). bitsCrunch can assist even non-crypto users in securing their digital assets through this partnership. Our products (Unleash NFTs, Scour, Liquify, Crunch DaVinci) help to provide matchless, secure, and credible solutions to meet the needs of MasterCard customers around the world to make informed buying /selling decisions on the NFT assets.

Mr Vijay Pravin Maharajan, Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch commented “With tech-savvy tools, an incredible team, and industry expertise, bitsCrunch ensures consistent quality and safety across the digital assets startups. Collaborating with MasterCard Start Path helps us deliver the best-in-class solutions to emerging crypto industry customers and transforming business landscapes. Also, we are glad that bitsCrunch will be incorporated into the MasterCard Start Path program shortly. “

Speaking about the partnership MasterCard Start Path Program Team stated “With MasterCard, startups around the globe can develop platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments, and more. The partnership with bitsCrunch allows companies to access MasterCard's global ecosystem and reach new audiences through MasterCard customers. The collaboration will provide safe and secure transactions, which will enhance the brand's credibility'.