Bconnect Communication Assigns a PR mandate With NumroVani

Bconnect Communications - a leading PR agency - signs its PR mandate with NumroVani - a new-age tech-enabled company that bridges the gap between two worlds: the contemporary world and the power of occult sciences.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, the founder of NumroVani said, "As the founder of NumroVani, I am beyond happy that we will be working with Bconnect Communications."

"In the past, we have tried to offer our honest services to the clients and now we think more people should know about us and what we do. Partnering with Bconnect Communications assures me that my PR work is in good hands," he mentioned.

Expressing her views on the mandate, Neha Bahri, the founder of Bconnect Communications said, "It's a pleasure to sign the mandate with NumroVani. With this, we anticipate that our association will be beneficial for both the parties in the coming times."

NumroVani advises individuals in solving their real-world problems and having a preventive approach towards optimizing their growth trajectory of life.

Headquartered in Delhi, with a Pan-India presence, Bconnect has a dedicated team of experts who specialize in providing services like content creation, investors relation, event management, crisis management, influencer marketing, and media relations, to name a few.