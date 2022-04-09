Bayer Sets Up a 500 LPM Capacity Oxygen Plant in Odisha's Sambalpur as part of CSR

Bayer to also set up Oxygen plants in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam along with Odisha to meet the critical healthcare need of the citizens

The oxygen plant project is being implemented by Bayer Foundation in partnership with LabourNet, at SDH Rairakhol in the Sambalpur district

The plant has the capacity of 500 LPM which will help supply 93-95 % Pure Medical Oxygen to 100 beds

Sambalpur, Odisha: Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition today launched an oxygen plant with 500 LPM capacity, at SDH Rairakhol in the Sambalpur district of Odisha, as part of its CSR initiative focusing on strengthening healthcare facilities in rural and underserved parts of India.

The plant has been set up with a capacity to supply up to 100 beds in the hospital and aims to fulfil the critical need for medical-grade oxygen in a hospital. The pressure swing absorption (PSA) Oxygen plant will generate, supply and store 93-95 % Pure Medical Oxygen for about 100 Oxygenated Beds. This will allow the hospital to also run coronary care units (CCU), intensive care units (ICU) & Operation Theatres (OT) in the future. The sub-divisional hospital currently has a 100-bed capacity and the newly installed oxygen plant is scaled to serve over 400 patients in need of oxygen support every month. The dedicated oxygen plant will ensure a steady and stable supply of oxygen to the needy patients in the hospital, a critical factor in saving lives.

Inaugurating the new plant Dibya Jyoti Parida, District Magistrate & Collector said, “The private sector can play an important role in supporting the government to strengthen health facilities across the country. We thank Bayer and LobourNet for taking up the initiative of setting up this plant. This new oxygen plant aligns with the government's commitment to providing affordable access to quality healthcare for all.”

The hospital caters to a population of almost 70,000 residents in the area and with the activation of the oxygen plant, critical patients in need of oxygen will get the much-needed supply directly from the plant.

Speaking on the launch, Rachana Panda, Vice-President, and Country Head- Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, South Asia, Bayer said, “The recent pandemic has highlighted the need to upgrade our health infrastructure, especially in the hinterland. Bayer, which has been working in the field of healthcare for over 100 years, is working closely with various partners to strengthen the infrastructure in public hospitals through our corporate social responsibility initiative. It is always our endeavour to provide better nutrition and healthcare facilities to the local communities and I hope that this plant will be an important step in that direction.”

Apart from the Sambalpur district of Odisha, Bayer is also setting up oxygen plants in the Raichur district of Karnataka, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, and Guwahati in Assam.