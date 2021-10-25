American Eagle Joins Hands With Clothes Box Foundation This Diwali

As a step towards giving back to the community this festive season, American Eagle has partnered with Clothes Box Foundation to conduct a donation drive throughout the country from October 5th through November 15th, 2021.This initiative encourages customers to donate their old jeans to American Eagle, who will then redistribute them to those in need through their partnership with Clothes Box Foundation. For every pair of jeans returned, customers get to avail a special discount on their next purchase.

The Denim Donation Initiative is an attempt to take the comfort and freedom of denim jeans beyond the confines of the urban community. Those within the AE community have been able to achieve great feats of self-discovery, confidence and freedom through wearing denim jeans. Now, they want to give other communities the chance to do the same.

The process has been simplified with breaking down the concept into the following aspects:

Give Love - To participate, one needs to bring their pre-loved jeans (any brand!) to the nearest American Eagle store. Find the nearest American Eagle store here . One can also donate from the comfort of their home to learn more please visit us at wwwdotaeodotin

Get Love - To encourage this act of consideration and giving, American Eagle will reward all donations with 20% off a new pair of #Aejeans!

“We wanted to make this year’s festive season brighter for everyone with our unique Denim Donation Campaign. At American Eagle, we are joining forces with Clothes Box Foundation in India to collect and donate pre-loved denims. The thought behind donating the denims being that the sturdy material, which is long-lasting and lends warmth to the wearer, makes it perfect for the upcoming winter.” said Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, American Eagle, India.

Spread the cheer this festive season with American Eagle by being a part of the #GiveLoveToGetLove initiative in association with the Clothes Box Foundation.