AIGGPA launches MP’s first-ever Madhya Pradesh PhD Colloquium

Bhopal: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), Government of Madhya Pradesh, is organising the first-ever ‘Madhya Pradesh PhD Colloquium’ for young PhD scholars of Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. The colloquium is being organized with a view to provide a mentorship platform for young scholars in Madhya Pradesh and to guide them in their PhD research work.

The Colloquium will act as a platform to connect young researchers, sharing similar research interests, to boost collaboration and rigour in research activities. This is expected to improve the quality of research output coming out of the state.

The two-day event will be held on 28th and 29th April 2022 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) premises in Bhopal. The event is expected to witness participation from 225 PhD scholars, enrolled in various central, state, private universities and institutes, located in Madhya Pradesh.

The Colloquium will include a series of presentations wherein selected scholars will present their synopsis/research proposals on identified thematic areas and will also have sessions to explain the peculiar features of PhD research, theoretical and societal framework with empirical context as well as introductory course to Research Methodology. These sessions will be presided over by 70 experts from the industry and academia.

The Colloquium will focus on the seven themes of Tribal and their development, Natural Resource Management and Sustainability, Urbanization, Agricultural and Rural Development, Health including AYUSH, Biodiversity and traditional knowledge system, Trade, Industries, Financial inclusion, and Knowledge Economy, which are in alignment with the priority areas of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

