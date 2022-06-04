AICTE and Indian Green Building Council to Train 1 Lakh+ Students on Green Concepts

With a vision to ‘Enable India to have the largest pool of trained professionals in Green Built Environment by 2025’ CII- Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) inked an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Both the organisations have agreed to enable training of more than 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on Green concepts and become industry-ready professionals. This is the first time in the country that such an MoU has been signed which is focused on providing Green Education.

‘In the present context of climate change and India’s commitment to becoming Net Zero carbon by 2070, there is a need for training the faculty and the students on the latest Green concepts and equip them to meet the country’s requirements. AICTE plans to take the green education program to all its affiliated institutions across India’ said Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

Mr M P Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE has expressed that the best way to adopt sustainability is by following concepts such as avoid, reduce and generate. He also invited IGBC to be a partner with AICTE’s initiative of the SMART Campus Award.

Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman of IGBC, said that “The Green Building Movement in India has created an enormous demand for trained professionals to design, construct, operate and maintain green buildings. To meet this growing demand, IGBC envisages working with various universities and their faculty in preparing and equipping college students in the field of green buildings”

The initiative comes at an opportune time as the entire educational framework is going through a massive change post the pandemic and reopening. The education fraternity has been keenly awaiting this collaboration, as it will further facilitate capacity building and sharing of information for faculty through specially curated faculty development programs.

Mr. V Suresh, Immediate Past Chair, IGBC shared that it is crucial to facilitate Academia-Industry linkage to create a win-win situation for both and create Industry-ready professionals trained on green concepts. He has also mentioned that there is a need for increased cooperation between academia and industry in designing and developing courses on the latest concepts meeting industry requirements.

As part of the MoU, CII IGBC and AICTE will involve Institutions/ Faculty/ Students as part of the green building movement, will organise Student training programs, and Faculty Development Programmes in association with AICTE – ATAL Academy and develop Certification Courses on Green Building & Built Environment. IGBC has launched 325+ student chapters in the Architectural&Engineering colleges across the country.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), formed by the Confederation of Indian Industry in 2001, is spearheading the green building movement in the country. Today, India stands 2nd in the world in terms of the green building footprint. As on date, there are 7558 projects, equivalent to 8.18 billion sq ft, which have adopted various IGBC Green and Net Zero Building Ratings. IGBC is also a founding member of the World Green Building Council