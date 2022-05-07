Yoodlee Films to Produce Tovino Thomas' Next Film Anweshippin Kandethum

Yoodlee Films is known to constantly expand the thematic scope of cinema with multi-lingual Indian stories and has now added one more Malayalam film to its rapidly growing regional slate. This cinematic arm of India's oldest music label, 'Saregama' has now come on board to produce Tovino Thomas' next film 'Anweshippin Kandethum' where the actor will be seen reprising the role of an upright cop. This investigative thriller will go on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose. The film will have a theatrical release.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films, Saregama India, says, "We are intentionally increasing our regional footprint with interesting projects and 'Anweshippin Kandethum' is an exceptional thriller. It has a strongly written story that we are very excited to take to the audience with a wonderful team along with our co-producers Theatre of Dreams, Tovino Thomas and Darwin Kuriakose. We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry."

Tovino Thomas, says, "I am very thrilled to work in this movie with Yoodlee Films because it truly reflects our combined desire to push boundaries and tell a story that has not been told before. At the heart of 'Anweshippin Kandethum' lies a bold story which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I am excited to play the role of a cop who finds himself in a race against time to deliver justice."

Director Darwin Kuriakose, adds, "I feel that the Malayalam cinema is on the cusp of winning audiences from across the length and breadth of the country and to have an accomplished production house in the form of Yoodlee on board to produce this film underscores my belief that we are going pan-India like never before."

Jinu Abraham (writer and co-producer) from Theatre of Dreams agrees, "A film is only as good as the team that makes it and we work very well together. Every aspect of bringing this story to life has so far been interesting and creatively very enriching."

