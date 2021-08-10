Two Top Tollywood Heroes Rejected Blockbuster Bommarillu

Will there be any movie lover who does not know about the Blockbuster movie ‘Bommarillu’. Obviously, a big No. Probably no one from the team would have expected that this film will turn out a Super Duper Hit and do miracles in Box Office.

The moviemakers probably have imagined that this would be a decent hit movie but this movie did miracles and will be remembered forever. That is the reason why people are still talking about the film even after 15 years of release. But did you know that this Blockbuster movie was rejected by two top heroes Jr NTR and Allu Arjun?

While writing the story of the film, Bhaskar tried to contact Allu Arjun and Jr NTR to act in Siddharth’s role. However, Jr NTR felt that such soft character movies will not suit him. Coming to Bunny, though he like the concept of the movie, he lost the movie as he could not be able to manage the dates for shooting. During such circumstances, the movie rejected by them was taken over by Siddharth and created records in collections.

Besides this, the title of the movie also has a story behind it. YVS Chowdary set up the Bommarillu banner and made ‘Devadasu’ movie starring Ram Pothineni and Ileana. Dil Raju who observed the banner liked the ‘Bommarillu’ name and fixed the movie title.

The movie was completed with a budget of Rs 7 crore and has collected nearly Rs 23 crore since its release.