Tollywood Heroines Migrating To Bollywood, Check Which Actress is Ruling Telugu Industry Now

In a span of one year, we have seen many new faces entering the Telugu Film Industry as the leading ladies. But we have also seen them move to other industries after scoring hits here.

Successful actors keep shifting to other languages, while new ones entertain the Telugu audience. However, many female actors, who grew up as Big Stars in Tollywood are moving to other languages and settling down there.

Recently, actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hedge who delivered blockbusters here have migrated to Bollywood. With this, Telugu directors are constantly in search of new faces. Have a look at some of the actors who are moving out of Tollywood after getting stardom.

Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush scored back to back hits in the Telugu Industry. She has no big projects other than Pushpa in Telugu. So, she planned her debut in Hindi. Presently she is working in Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. In this film, it is learned that she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Pooja Hedge’s situation is also the same. Though she got fame after Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, she is getting good opportunities in Hindi.

At present, Pooja is working in Radhe Shyam and Acharya in Telugu and her ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ is yet to release. Also, there are talks in the film industry that she has bagged a chance in Harish Shankar- Pawan Kalyan movie. So far, there is no official news from the movie makers.

Coming to Malavika Mohanan and Jahnavi Kapoor, these two divas have impressed the movie audience with their performances in Bollywood as well as in Kollywood. Telugu filmmakers, who watched these stars are waiting for their dates now.

It is reported that Trivikram has finalized Malavika Mohanan for Mahesh Babu’s movie. Sources also say that Malavika will likely appear as the female lead in Ram Charan- Shankar movie. Jhanvi Kapoor has signed the Jr NTR-Koratala Siva movie.

Along with them, the Telugu movie makers are showing interest to work with upcoming actresses like Krithi Shetty and Nazriya Nazim.