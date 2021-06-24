Tollywood Directors And Their Wives
Jun 24, 2021, 13:21 IST
Many of us know who the Telugu movie directors are and all about their filmography. But most of them do not know any details about their families. Directors like Sekar Kammula, Sukumar has never brought their wives into the limelight. They keep their personal lives private. Are you curious to know more about the families of mana Telugu filmmakers? Here are pictures of Tollywood directors along with their wives.
Related news
More from section
Advertisement