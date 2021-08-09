Tollywood Celebrities Greet Mahesh Babu on Birthday

Aug 09, 2021, 10:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Super Star Mahesh Babu has turned a year older and is celebrating his 46th birthday on Monday. His friends, fans and family have poured wishes on social media making his birthday extra special. Besides this, the teaser of Mahesh’s upcoming film ‘SarkaruVariPaata’ has received a 2 million views within 10 hours of uploading the video.

Here are some of the wishes shared by the beloved fans of Mahesh Babu:

