August 21, 2021

Amaravati: MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for shedding crocodile tears on BC, SC, ST and Minorities when in the opposition after abandoning them while he was in power. Speaking to media at party central office here, the MLA said that Naidu had cheated weaker sections and they are not ready to believe him now.