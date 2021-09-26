Tollywood Actors Heap Praises on Naga Chaitanya's Love Story: Check Tweets

Sep 26, 2021, 13:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

Shekar Kammula’s Love Story was released in the theatres on September 24 and the film received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Besides this, many Tollywood actors have wished the film lead pair, actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for their performances which earned huge success for the film. 

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Nani appreciated the brilliant acting of the lead actors and the music by Pawan Ch, which was already a hit. Here are some of the tweets by the Tollywood celebrities who have been heaping praises on Shekar Kammula's Love Story.

