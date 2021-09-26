Tollywood Actors Heap Praises on Naga Chaitanya's Love Story: Check Tweets

Shekar Kammula’s Love Story was released in the theatres on September 24 and the film received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Besides this, many Tollywood actors have wished the film lead pair, actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for their performances which earned huge success for the film.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Nani appreciated the brilliant acting of the lead actors and the music by Pawan Ch, which was already a hit. Here are some of the tweets by the Tollywood celebrities who have been heaping praises on Shekar Kammula's Love Story.

Hats off to Gutsy Producer @AsianSuniel bhai for releasing his movie in Theatres 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼... #LoveStory Housefull Crowds everywhere... Congrats to Movie Magician @sekharkammula sir, @chay_akkineni & @Sai_Pallavi92 for The positive vibes and Superhit reports everywhere 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZcuatAOP4Z — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 24, 2021

Hearing only positive talk about #Lovestory … Wishing @sekharkammula garu, @chay_akkineni , @Sai_Pallavi92 and the entire team all the very best for a dream run in theatres. @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 24, 2021

Career Best Performance from @chay_akkineni & @Sai_Pallavi92 is fabulous too. Great music, completely loved #LoveStory. Do watch it in theaters. pic.twitter.com/I8A9El47zK — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!! 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2021

Just watched #LoveStory! A heartfelt tale of love that delivers a strong message! Amazing performances by @chay_akkineni and @Sai_Pallavi92. @sekharkammula at his best yet again!! Congratulations on the success :) @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 25, 2021

It’s pouring $$$ for #Telugu film #LoveStory in #USA… The film lives up to its title, gets love and more love as it races towards $ 1 mn in its opng wknd…

Thu previews: $ 300,001

Fri [till 5.45 pm IST]: $ 270,510

Total: $ 570,511 [₹ 4.21 cr]@Rentrak

Note: Final numbers later. pic.twitter.com/PdiKOLUNoR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2021