Thalapathy Vijay Master Creates Record Before Release

Thalapathy Vijay is back and how! He's one of the highest-paid actors with a huge fanbase. The actor has been on a winning spree and sure enough, his next movie too seems to be heading towards the same direction. Vijay will be next seen in the Kollywood movie titled Master which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame.

The much-awaited Master teaser which was released on Saturday on Social media has become the most-liked teaser on YouTube in India. The production house XB film Creations tweeted "16hrs 16M+ Views and 1.6M+ Likes ...Master Teaser Becomes Most Liked Teaser in India." Within 16 hours of its release, Master teaser has become the most liked video on YouTube. The Master teaser has set high expectations among the audience.

Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor in the movie. Master produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators, and distributed by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studios. The film stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in lead roles. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film was initially scheduled to release on 9 April 2020 but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Here's a look at Master Teaser which has created a record.