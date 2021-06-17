Telugu Heroines Who Quit Acting After Marriage, Where Are They Now?
Jun 17, 2021, 13:04 IST
Many Tollywood actors have continued acting even after marriage and have been enjoying stardom. However, there are some leading ladies who decided to quit movies after tying the knot to be with their families and focus on their domestic responsibilities. Here is a list of female actors who stopped acting after their wedding:
Asin Thottumkal
Namrata Shirodkar
Anitha Hassanandini
Jyotika Suriya
Ayesha Takia
Sonali Bendre
Shilpa Shetty
Mehreen Pirzada
Shalini Ajith
Richa Gangopadhyay
Colors Swathi
Related news
More from section
Advertisement