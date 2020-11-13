Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Leaked On Telegram, Piracy Sites For Download Before OTT Release

Suriya's most awaited movie 'Soorarai Pottru' is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released on the OTT platform on Wednesday night but my dear readers it has been already on some piracy websites. Soorarai Pottru film leaked ahead of its official release. Suriya's film has been leaked on Telegram and other infamous piracy based websites. Soorarai Pottru has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy, after Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India' movie.

Soorarai Pottru was earlier slated to hit the theatres on October 21, 2020, but it had to be rescheduled as there was a delay in obtaining the 'No Objection Certificate (NOC) from various agencies. The story of the film Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Army Captain G R Gopinath who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Sudha Kongara is the captain of the ship and she had brought the best actors for the film. Besides Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal acted in the pivotal roles. Apart from playing the lead role in the film, Suriya also bankrolled the film. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Suriya, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian of 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru also released in Telugu with the title, " Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra" which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.