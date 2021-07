July 20, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings and wishes to all the Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid today. He said that Bakrid is a festival that symbolises sacrifice, devotion, patience, and faith. He further added that Muslims celebrate the festival in the remembrance of the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim. He said that "May this auspicious day further the spirit of compassion, devotion, and faith amongst all of us."