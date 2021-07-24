South Indian Actresses And Their Educational Qualification
Jul 24, 2021, 15:29 IST
South Indian actresses are known for their charming looks and acting chops. There are many actresses who are as devoted to academics as to their craft. A few actors completed their education before joining the film industry. Let us know what educational qualifications our gorgeous divas have and from where did they complete their studies.
1. Nayanathara- Bachelor of Arts in English Literature (Marthoma College, Thiruvalla)
2. Sai Pallavi Senthamarai- MBBS (TBILISI State Medical University, Coimbatore)
3. Samantha Akkineni- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Stella Maris College, Chennai)
4. Rashmika Mandanna- Bachelor degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature (M S Ramaiah College, Bengaluru)
5. Trisha Krishnan- Bachelor of Business Administration (Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai)
6. Anushka Shetty- Bachelor of Computer Applications (Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru)
7. Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu- Graduation In Mass Media (Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai)
8. Amala Paul- Bachelor of Arts in Communicative English (St Teresa’s College, Kochi)
9. Tamannaah Bhatia- Bachelor of Arts (National College, Mumbai)
10. Shruti Haasan- Graduate in Psychology (St. Andrew’s College, Mumbai)
11. Priyamani- Bachelor of Arts in psychology (Bishop Cotton Women’s College, Bengaluru)
12. Rakul Preet Singh- B Sc Mathematics (Jesus and Mary College, Delhi)
13. Nithya Menen- Journalism (Manipal University)
