Samantha's Item Song Oo Antava Vere Level, Say Fans

Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa The Rise hit theatres on December 17. The movie has opened to positive response from fans all over the world. The movie audience has given full marks to Allu Arjun and Rashmika's acting in the film. Besides Bunny and Rashmika, other lead characters like Rao Ramesh, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj have also performed well in their roles.

However, fans feel that Samantha's special song, "Oo Antava, Oo Antava" is the highlight of the movie. Yes, you read it right. Samantha steals the show in Pushpa with her sultry looks and dance steps. The whole video song was simply jaw-dropping, feel the movie audience. Fans went crazy after watching the song in theatres and started asking the theatres to play the video once more, it is said.

As we all know the lyrical video and promo of the special song in Pushpa made fans curious about Samantha's performance. Now, moviebuffs feel that it was worth waiting for Samantha's special song, which blew their minds away. It won't be wrong to say that Samantha is the showstopper in Pushpa.

Have you seen the movie? What do you think about Sam's special song in Pushpa? Comment and let us know.