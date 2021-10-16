Salaga, Kotigobba 3 Leaked on Movierulz, Telegram and Kannadarockers

Duniya Vijay's Salaga and Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 were released on October 14 and 15 on the occasion of Dussehra. Both the films have received good ratings from critics. As per trade pundits, both the films are doing well at the box office.

Unfortunately, some infamous websites have released pirated copies of the films on Movierulz, Telegram, and Kannadarockers. Fans of Sudeep, Vijay are shocked after learning about this leak and appealed against piracy.

Plz don't do this 🙏 go and watch in theatre only bcoz seeing in mobile no fun and no good feeling.This is our two big star movies after long time plz see in theatre only 🙏@KicchaSudeep @OfficialViji #kottigobba3 #Salaga #piracy pic.twitter.com/Mx460Q2QlL — Madhusudhan T pawar (@luckyboss0245) October 15, 2021

Fans have requested the audience to watch Salaga and Kotigobba 3 only in theatres and urged them not to encourage piracy. Kichcha fans have urged movie buffs not to watch leaked copies of both the movies.

They want the public to watch Kotigobba 3 and Salaga in theatres only or wait for the movies to get released on OTT platforms. Fans have appealed to the audience to report any such crimes to the cyber cell if they came across any such pirated links.