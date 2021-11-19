Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh has hit the theatres today on November 19. Directed by Varun Sharma, this film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Mohit Baghel and others. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster 'Bunty Aur Babli' released in 2005.

While the prequel starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan, the sequel features Rani and Saif Ali khan. Movie buffs feel that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an enjoyable film and it is expected that it received a good start at the box office. Even the critics appreciated the performance of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

However, the movie got leaked by infamous websites like Paagalpanti, Movierulz, tamilrockers, filmyzap and others. Some people have released links on Telegram too. Do not encourage piracy and if you come across any such pirated copies, Sakshi Post urges you to report to the cyber cell.

Watch the fun-filled movie only in theatres or wait for the film to release on OTT platforms.