Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Tamilrockers

Republic a political thriller film with a romantic essence is directed by Deva Katta and produced by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios. This film stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan which hit the big screens today i.e., October 1, 2021.

The film has received good reviews all over and the critics rated good marks for the performance of Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Republic is an intensely political film that tells us a story about how an IIT gold medalist and IAS officer Abhi (Sai Dharam Tej) stoop up to local governance as District Collector.

Republic is said to be a visual treat for the audience. Unfortunately, this movie has been leaked by the websites movierulz, Tamil rockers, and others for free download.

Piracy should not be encouraged. Enjoy Republic Telugu movie in theatres or wait for it to be released on OTT. However, if you get to know about the pirated copies of Republic Movie, immediately report them to the cyber cell or inform the filmmakers on their official social media handle.